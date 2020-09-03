Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORRES Marines learn driving safety in Norway

    NORWAY

    03.09.2020

    Video by Spc. Christopher Brecht 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a winter weather driving course near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2019. Marines are in Norway in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment.
    Interview: U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jaclyn Potter, company gunnery sergeant with CLB-451.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 05:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742743
    VIRIN: 200309-A-MF745-1003
    Filename: DOD_107724348
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORRES Marines learn driving safety in Norway, by SPC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service members
    safety
    United States
    4th MLG
    4th Marine Logistics Group
    MARFORRES
    Norway
    exercise
    Cold Response
    USA
    training
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    driving course
    winter weather
    Combat Logistics Regiment 45
    Combat Logistics Battalion 451
    CLR-45
    CLB-451

