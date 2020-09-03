MARFORRES Marines learn driving safety in Norway

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a winter weather driving course near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2019. Marines are in Norway in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment.
Interview: U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jaclyn Potter, company gunnery sergeant with CLB-451.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
