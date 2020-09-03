MARFORRES Marines learn driving safety in Norway

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a winter weather driving course near Narvik, Norway, March 9, 2019. Marines are in Norway in preparation for Exercise Cold Response, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment.

Interview: U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jaclyn Potter, company gunnery sergeant with CLB-451.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Brecht)