    386th ECES Dirt Boyz perform preventative runway repair B-Roll

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, referred to as 'Dirt Boyz,' perform preventative maintenance on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 11, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 07:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742742
    VIRIN: 200311-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_107724337
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ECES Dirt Boyz perform preventative runway repair B-Roll, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dirt boyz
    preventative maintenance
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    runway repair

