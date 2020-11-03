Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, referred to as 'Dirt Boyz,' perform preventative maintenance on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 07:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742742
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-XK019-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107724337
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th ECES Dirt Boyz perform preventative runway repair B-Roll, by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
