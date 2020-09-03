Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Horse pours concrete

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.09.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen of the Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron pour concrete March 9, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 02:16
    Video ID: 742740
    VIRIN: 200309-F-UU033-469
    Filename: DOD_107724253
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Red Horse pours concrete, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

