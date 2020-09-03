Airmen of the Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron pour concrete March 9, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 02:16
|Category:
|Video ID:
|742740
|VIRIN:
|200309-F-UU033-469
|Filename:
|DOD_107724253
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Horse pours concrete, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
