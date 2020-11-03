Highlights of athletes participating in the 10th annual Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 1-11. The Marine Corps Trials is an adaptive sports event involving more than 200 wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors, veterans and international competitors.
|03.11.2020
|03.12.2020 08:18
|Package
|742737
|200311-M-KW118-133
|DOD_107724190
|00:01:06
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|2
|1
|1
|0
This work, 2020 Marine Corps Trials Week Two Highlights, by Cpl Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
