    25th ID 2020 Best CBRN Warrior

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Valencia McNeal 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Trained Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division compete in the 2020 Best CBRN Competition over the course of one week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 2, 2020. Events consisted of the Army combat fitness test, Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), confidence course, CBRN round robin, combat water survival test, combative tournament, and a knowledge board. Winners will go to compete at the USACBRN Best Warrior Competition in April.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742723
    VIRIN: 200302-A-ZW807-916
    Filename: DOD_107724092
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID 2020 Best CBRN Warrior, by SPC Valencia McNeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    CBRNE
    U.S. Army
    Tropic Lighting
    2020
    Best CBRN Warrior

