25th ID 2020 Best CBRN Warrior

Trained Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division compete in the 2020 Best CBRN Competition over the course of one week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, March 2, 2020. Events consisted of the Army combat fitness test, Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), confidence course, CBRN round robin, combat water survival test, combative tournament, and a knowledge board. Winners will go to compete at the USACBRN Best Warrior Competition in April.