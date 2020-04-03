USAFE Defender Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742714" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defenders across the United States Air Forces in Europe came together at Ramstein Air Base to compete for a chance to win as a U.S.A.F.E. level challenger. There is also a team of ten that will select five Defenders to represent U.S.A.F.E. at the world competition at Joint-Base San Antonio, Camp Bullis, in San Antonio, Texas.