Thomas P. McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Virginia S. Penrod, acting assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs; Thomas A. Constable, acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness; Dr. Elizabeth P. Van Winkle, executive director, Office of Force Resiliency, as well as other senior service manpower senior officials, testify at a Senate armed services personnel subcommittee on personnel programs in the Department of Defense in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2021 and the Future Years Defense Program, March 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 18:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|742713
|Filename:
|DOD_107723916
|Length:
|01:20:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Manpower Officials Testify on Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT