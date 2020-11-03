Manpower Officials Testify on Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Thomas P. McCaffery, assistant secretary of defense for health affairs; Virginia S. Penrod, acting assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs; Thomas A. Constable, acting assistant secretary of defense for readiness; Dr. Elizabeth P. Van Winkle, executive director, Office of Force Resiliency, as well as other senior service manpower senior officials, testify at a Senate armed services personnel subcommittee on personnel programs in the Department of Defense in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2021 and the Future Years Defense Program, March 11, 2020.