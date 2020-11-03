DOD Official Testifies on the Impact of PFAS Exposure on Servicemembers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maureen Sullivan, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment, Department of Defense, testifies at the House Appropriations subcommittee hearing concerning the impact of PFAS exposure on servicemembers, March 11, 2020. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects.