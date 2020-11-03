Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Official Testifies on the Impact of PFAS Exposure on Servicemembers

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Maureen Sullivan, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment, Department of Defense, testifies at the House Appropriations subcommittee hearing concerning the impact of PFAS exposure on servicemembers, March 11, 2020. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects. 

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 17:58
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:35:37
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Official Testifies on the Impact of PFAS Exposure on Servicemembers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

