Day in the Life: Bariatric Surgery Clinic

BAMC’s Bariatric Surgery Clinic was recently accredited by the American College of Surgeons Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. The Bariatric Clinic also accepts referrals from your Primary Care Manager, to be seen visit your PCM and request a bariatric consult. (U.S. Army photos by Jason W. Edwards)