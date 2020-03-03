Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Nutrition Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Video by Jesse Andrews 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    During the month of March, we invite everyone to focus on the importance of making informed food choices, developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742701
    VIRIN: 200303-O-SQ856-075
    Filename: DOD_107723858
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Nutrition Month, by Jesse Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nutrition
    BAMC
    National Nutrition Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT