During the month of March, we invite everyone to focus on the importance of making informed food choices, developing sound eating and physical activity habits.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742701
|VIRIN:
|200303-O-SQ856-075
|Filename:
|DOD_107723858
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Nutrition Month, by Jesse Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT