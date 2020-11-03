Marines and Sailors participate in Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise 20 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Fla. and U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, throughout February 2020. MPFEX 20 demonstrated the ability of a Navy-Marine Corps team to deploy, employ and redeploy a staff capable of commanding and controlling forces in support of operations in Europe. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742700
|VIRIN:
|200309-M-JM820-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723787
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MPFEX 20, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT