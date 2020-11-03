video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines and Sailors participate in Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise 20 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Fla. and U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, throughout February 2020. MPFEX 20 demonstrated the ability of a Navy-Marine Corps team to deploy, employ and redeploy a staff capable of commanding and controlling forces in support of operations in Europe. (Courtesy Video)