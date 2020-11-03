Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MPFEX 20

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors participate in Maritime Prepositioning Force Exercise 20 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Fla. and U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, throughout February 2020. MPFEX 20 demonstrated the ability of a Navy-Marine Corps team to deploy, employ and redeploy a staff capable of commanding and controlling forces in support of operations in Europe. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742700
    VIRIN: 200309-M-JM820-0001
    Filename: DOD_107723787
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Italy
    6th Fleet
    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    Sailors
    II MEF
    Marines
    MPFEX
    MPFEX 20

