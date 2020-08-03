USAMU Soldier selected for Men's Olympic Skeet Team

U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Jungman qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games Skeet Event upon conclusion of the Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 5-8. The Caldwell, Texas native won his first Olympic selection seat with a combined Part 1 and Part 2 score of 537. Jungman, who is a shooter/instructor for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team, will go to the Games with three-time Olympian/USAMU veteran Vincent Hancock. Alternates for the Skeet event are USAMU Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart and Nic Moschetti.
