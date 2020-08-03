Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Soldier selected for Men's Olympic Skeet Team

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Jungman qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games Skeet Event upon conclusion of the Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 5-8. The Caldwell, Texas native won his first Olympic selection seat with a combined Part 1 and Part 2 score of 537. Jungman, who is a shooter/instructor for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team, will go to the Games with three-time Olympian/USAMU veteran Vincent Hancock. Alternates for the Skeet event are USAMU Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart and Nic Moschetti.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742696
    VIRIN: 200308-A-ZG886-052
    Filename: DOD_107723754
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Hometown: CALDWELL, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Soldier selected for Men's Olympic Skeet Team, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Tucson
    shotgun
    Fort Benning
    Olympics
    U.S. Army
    marksmanship
    Olympian
    Olympic Trials
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    skeet
    Michelle Lunato
    Olympic Games
    soldier athlete
    Phillip Jungman
    shotgun trials

