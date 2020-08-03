USAMU Soldier selected for Men's Olympic Skeet Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Phillip Jungman qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games Skeet Event upon conclusion of the Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 5-8. The Caldwell, Texas native won his first Olympic selection seat with a combined Part 1 and Part 2 score of 537. Jungman, who is a shooter/instructor for the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team, will go to the Games with three-time Olympian/USAMU veteran Vincent Hancock. Alternates for the Skeet event are USAMU Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart and Nic Moschetti.