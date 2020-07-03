Senior Master Sergeant Dwayne Cathers, Vehicle Maintenance Member with the 179th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is joined by fellow Air National Guard members, family, and friends at his promotion to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, March 7, 2020, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio.
(Ohio Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson).
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 16:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742694
|VIRIN:
|200307-Z-AG489-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723752
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MANSFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Promotion Ceremony: Chief Master Sergeant Dwayne Cathers (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT