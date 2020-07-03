Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion Ceremony: Chief Master Sergeant Dwayne Cathers (B-Roll)

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Senior Master Sergeant Dwayne Cathers, Vehicle Maintenance Member with the 179th Logistics Readiness Squadron, is joined by fellow Air National Guard members, family, and friends at his promotion to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, March 7, 2020, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio.

    (Ohio Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Marc Wilson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 200307-Z-AG489-001
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony: Chief Master Sergeant Dwayne Cathers (B-Roll), by SrA Marc Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

