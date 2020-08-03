USAMU Soldier makes Women's Olympic Skeet Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742693" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Amber English qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games Skeet Event upon conclusion of the Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 5-8. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native, won her first Olympic selection seat with a combined Part 1 and Part 2 score of 532, which included a perfect score of 25 in six of the ten rounds. English, 30, will go to the Games with Austen Smith, 18. Alternates for the Skeet Event are Sam Simonton and six-time Olympic medalist, Kim Rhode. English is assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and attached to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team for training at Fort Benning, Georgia. This b-roll package includes footage from Skeet Olympic Trials - Part 2.