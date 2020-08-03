Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU Soldier makes Women's Olympic Skeet Team

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Amber English qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games Skeet Event upon conclusion of the Olympic Trials - Part 2 in Tucson, Arizona March 5-8. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native, won her first Olympic selection seat with a combined Part 1 and Part 2 score of 532, which included a perfect score of 25 in six of the ten rounds. English, 30, will go to the Games with Austen Smith, 18. Alternates for the Skeet Event are Sam Simonton and six-time Olympic medalist, Kim Rhode. English is assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and attached to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team for training at Fort Benning, Georgia. This b-roll package includes footage from Skeet Olympic Trials - Part 2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742693
    VIRIN: 200308-A-ZG886-580
    Filename: DOD_107723709
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Tucson
    shotgun
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fort Benning
    Olympics
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    marksmanship
    Olympian
    Reserve Soldier
    Olympic Trials
    USAMU
    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit
    skeet
    Michelle Lunato
    WCAP
    Olympic Games
    Soldier athlete
    Amber English
    shotgun trials

