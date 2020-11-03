Amidst ever-growing health concerns; medical professionals, care centers, college-led studies, and the CDC reiterate the importance of good handwashing. You may not realize how many surfaces you come into contact with everyday, so whenever you can - wash your hands.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 15:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|742687
|VIRIN:
|200311-F-UQ502-601
|Filename:
|DOD_107723642
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hand Washing PSA, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
