    Hand Washing PSA

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Amidst ever-growing health concerns; medical professionals, care centers, college-led studies, and the CDC reiterate the importance of good handwashing. You may not realize how many surfaces you come into contact with everyday, so whenever you can - wash your hands.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 15:28
    Category: PSA
    safety
    health
    wash your hands

