    Iowa Air Gaurd members get OCPs B-roll

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, IA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Iowa Air National Guard members in Sioux City being issued new sets of Operational Camouflage Pattern or OCP uniforms this month.

    Technical Sgt. Chase Gill of the 185th Air Refueling Wing base supply in Sioux City, says the uniform roll out was delayed a few months but once the order was placed the new uniforms showed up quickly.

    Gill said that a number 185th unit members had already been outfitted with OCP uniforms when they deployed in 2017 and that allowed them to plus up their most recent order.

    This current round of clothing issue is one year from the Air Force’s mandatory wear date for the new uniform. The OCP uniform is replacing the older Airman Battle Uniform that the Air Force has used for the past ten years.

    The OCP uniform was first authorized for wear in the Air Force in 2012, but it was not until two years ago that the decision was made to make the OCP the standard uniform for every Airman at all locations.

    Gill says the initial uniform issue in Sioux City was designed to get everyone some uniforms for now and that they are working toward getting more uniform items in the coming months.

    Gill said by the end of last year all Airmen attending basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base began getting the new OCP uniforms and that he is confident most people will have what they need by the April 2021 deadline next spring.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742679
    VIRIN: 200311-Z-KZ880-002
    Filename: DOD_107723583
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, IA, US
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    uniform
    boots
    NGB
    brown
    Air Force
    Airman
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    ABU
    Iowa Air National Guard
    clothing issue
    B-roll
    coyote
    Deployers
    Airman Battle Uniform
    Operational Camouflage Pattern
    OCP uniforms
    outfitted

