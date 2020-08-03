Iowa Air Gaurd members get OCPs B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows Iowa Air National Guard members in Sioux City being issued new sets of Operational Camouflage Pattern or OCP uniforms this month.



Technical Sgt. Chase Gill of the 185th Air Refueling Wing base supply in Sioux City, says the uniform roll out was delayed a few months but once the order was placed the new uniforms showed up quickly.



Gill said that a number 185th unit members had already been outfitted with OCP uniforms when they deployed in 2017 and that allowed them to plus up their most recent order.



This current round of clothing issue is one year from the Air Force’s mandatory wear date for the new uniform. The OCP uniform is replacing the older Airman Battle Uniform that the Air Force has used for the past ten years.



The OCP uniform was first authorized for wear in the Air Force in 2012, but it was not until two years ago that the decision was made to make the OCP the standard uniform for every Airman at all locations.



Gill says the initial uniform issue in Sioux City was designed to get everyone some uniforms for now and that they are working toward getting more uniform items in the coming months.



Gill said by the end of last year all Airmen attending basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base began getting the new OCP uniforms and that he is confident most people will have what they need by the April 2021 deadline next spring.