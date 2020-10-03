Maryland Army National Guard recruiter Staff Sgt. Brown took the time out to tell us about the journey that led him to join the Guard. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 14:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|742678
|VIRIN:
|200310-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723575
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get to Know MDARNG Recruiter Staff Sgt. Todd Brown, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
