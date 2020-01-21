Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Warrant Officer Aviator Recruiting Video

    EDGEWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Meet the aviators of the Maryland Army National Guard. These soldiers take to the skies in service to their country as well as the state of Maryland.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742675
    VIRIN: 200121-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_107723560
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: EDGEWOOD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Maryland Warrant Officer Aviator Recruiting Video, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot
    Warrant Officer
    Maryland
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard

