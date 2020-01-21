Meet the aviators of the Maryland Army National Guard. These soldiers take to the skies in service to their country as well as the state of Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742675
|VIRIN:
|200121-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723560
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|EDGEWOOD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Warrant Officer Aviator Recruiting Video, by SGT Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT