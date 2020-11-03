DOD Officials Testify on National Security Challenges in North and South America, Part 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742670" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Kenneth P. Rapuano, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense and global security; Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of the U.S. Southern Command; and Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command. They will testify on “National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activity in North and South America,” March 10, 2020.