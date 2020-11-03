Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Officials Testify on National Security Challenges in North and South America, Part 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Defense.gov         

    The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Kenneth P. Rapuano, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense and global security; Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of the U.S. Southern Command; and Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command. They will testify on “National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activity in North and South America,” March 10, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:24
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:51:46
    Location: US
