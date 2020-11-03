The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Kenneth P. Rapuano, assistant defense secretary for homeland defense and global security; Navy Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of the U.S. Southern Command; and Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command. They will testify on “National Security Challenges and U.S. Military Activity in North and South America,” March 10, 2020.
This work, DOD Officials Testify on National Security Challenges in North and South America, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
