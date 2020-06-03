The 355th Wing celebrated its 2019 Annual Award Ceremony on March 6th 2019 in a creative way to honor the Airmen who represent the best in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 13:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742666
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723488
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2019 Wing Annual Awards Highlight Video, by TSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT