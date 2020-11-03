WVNG 35th CBRNE CERFP provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard's 35th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) unit provides hands-on instruction to members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital staff in the use of basic and advanced personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely treat potential patients with COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, Mar. 11, 2020. Proper acceptance, isolation, and decontamination techniques were also demonstrated and practiced in order to better protect hospital staff and other patients within the facility.