Members of the West Virginia National Guard's 35th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) unit provides hands-on instruction to members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital staff in the use of basic and advanced personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely treat potential patients with COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, Mar. 11, 2020. Proper acceptance, isolation, and decontamination techniques were also demonstrated and practiced in order to better protect hospital staff and other patients within the facility.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742662
|VIRIN:
|200311-Z-FC129-901
|Filename:
|DOD_107723467
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WVNG 35th CBRNE CERFP provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
