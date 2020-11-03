Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG 35th CBRNE CERFP provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard's 35th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) unit provides hands-on instruction to members of the Cabell Huntington Hospital staff in the use of basic and advanced personal protective equipment (PPE) to safely treat potential patients with COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, Mar. 11, 2020. Proper acceptance, isolation, and decontamination techniques were also demonstrated and practiced in order to better protect hospital staff and other patients within the facility.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742662
    VIRIN: 200311-Z-FC129-901
    Filename: DOD_107723467
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG 35th CBRNE CERFP provides COVID-19 PPE training to Cabell Huntington Hospital staff, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Decontamination
    Decon
    Public Health
    CST
    West Virginia
    CERFP
    West Virginia National Guard
    Hospital
    National Guard
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    SARS-CoV-2

