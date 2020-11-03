Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti Terrorism message - Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson, CG of AR-MEDCOM

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    "Warrior Medics, we continue to live in a complex and volatile world where terrorism has become an enduring and persistent threat to our military formations worldwide. As a result, our Army must sustain a strong defensive posture to protect our critical assets of people, infrastructure and sensitive information from terrorist acts abroad and at home. Challenge your formations to avoid complacency." - Maj. Gen. Woodson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742654
    VIRIN: 200311-A-UJ522-129
    Filename: DOD_107723440
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anti Terrorism message - Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson, CG of AR-MEDCOM, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Anti-Terrorism
    AR-MEDCOM
    AT

    • LEAVE A COMMENT