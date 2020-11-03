Anti Terrorism message - Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson, CG of AR-MEDCOM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Warrior Medics, we continue to live in a complex and volatile world where terrorism has become an enduring and persistent threat to our military formations worldwide. As a result, our Army must sustain a strong defensive posture to protect our critical assets of people, infrastructure and sensitive information from terrorist acts abroad and at home. Challenge your formations to avoid complacency." - Maj. Gen. Woodson