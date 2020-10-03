Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Equal Opportunity message from Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson of AR-MEDCOM

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Scott 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    "Warrior Medics, I want to ensure each of you understand the importance of equal opportunity in our formations. The Equal Opportunity Program serves as the Commanders eyes and ears in our formations. At no time will discrimination of any kind or any form be tolerated in our ranks. We wear the same uniform, bleed the same blood, and serve the same great nation. We will not tolerate behavior that is inconsistent with our values." - Maj. Gen. Woodson

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equal Opportunity message from Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson of AR-MEDCOM, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Equal Opportunity
    AR-MEDCOM
    EO

