"Warrior Medics, I want to ensure each of you understand the importance of equal opportunity in our formations. The Equal Opportunity Program serves as the Commanders eyes and ears in our formations. At no time will discrimination of any kind or any form be tolerated in our ranks. We wear the same uniform, bleed the same blood, and serve the same great nation. We will not tolerate behavior that is inconsistent with our values." - Maj. Gen. Woodson
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742650
|VIRIN:
|200310-A-UJ522-346
|Filename:
|DOD_107723358
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Equal Opportunity message from Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson of AR-MEDCOM, by SFC Kenneth Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT