Equal Opportunity message from Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson of AR-MEDCOM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742650" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"Warrior Medics, I want to ensure each of you understand the importance of equal opportunity in our formations. The Equal Opportunity Program serves as the Commanders eyes and ears in our formations. At no time will discrimination of any kind or any form be tolerated in our ranks. We wear the same uniform, bleed the same blood, and serve the same great nation. We will not tolerate behavior that is inconsistent with our values." - Maj. Gen. Woodson