U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct Task Force Training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, August 2019. Task Force Training hones the skills of Special Operations Forces and maintains combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742644
|VIRIN:
|190903-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723317
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: 2nd Battalion TFT, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT