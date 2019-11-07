U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a run at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 2019. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742643
|VIRIN:
|190711-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723299
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Rendezvous Run, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT