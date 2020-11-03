Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Pompeo remarks on the 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices

    UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo remarks on the 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, at the Department of State

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:29
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US
    Secretary of State
    Mike Pompeo
    2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices

