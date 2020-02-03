Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Developing Resilient Leaders

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) has compiled a video of how the Command’s priority of Developing Resilient Leaders has been conveyed, interpreted and presented across the command — from personal stories of resilience from the field, to HQ’s initiatives of resilience reform within the Professional Development Center (PDC) and A1, to the AFRC Commander’s and the AFRC Command Chief’s own messages. Includes messaging from Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee, AFRC Commander; CMSgt. Timothy White Jr., AFRC Command Chief Master Sgt.; Ch, Col. Randy Marshall, AFRC Command Chaplain; CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force; and Gen. David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742638
    VIRIN: 200302-F-PW195-001
    Filename: DOD_107723201
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Resiliency
    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Spiritual Resiliency
    Professional Resiliency
    Developing Resilient Leaders

