video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742638" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) has compiled a video of how the Command’s priority of Developing Resilient Leaders has been conveyed, interpreted and presented across the command — from personal stories of resilience from the field, to HQ’s initiatives of resilience reform within the Professional Development Center (PDC) and A1, to the AFRC Commander’s and the AFRC Command Chief’s own messages. Includes messaging from Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee, AFRC Commander; CMSgt. Timothy White Jr., AFRC Command Chief Master Sgt.; Ch, Col. Randy Marshall, AFRC Command Chaplain; CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force; and Gen. David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.