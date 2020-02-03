The Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) has compiled a video of how the Command’s priority of Developing Resilient Leaders has been conveyed, interpreted and presented across the command — from personal stories of resilience from the field, to HQ’s initiatives of resilience reform within the Professional Development Center (PDC) and A1, to the AFRC Commander’s and the AFRC Command Chief’s own messages. Includes messaging from Lt. Gen. Rich Scobee, AFRC Commander; CMSgt. Timothy White Jr., AFRC Command Chief Master Sgt.; Ch, Col. Randy Marshall, AFRC Command Chaplain; CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force; and Gen. David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742638
|VIRIN:
|200302-F-PW195-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107723201
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
