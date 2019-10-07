Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Ranger Regiment: Airborne Operation Video

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2019

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a mass tactical airborne operation at Fort Benning, Georgia, July 2019. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2019
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742634
    VIRIN: 190710-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107723155
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Airborne Operation Video, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

