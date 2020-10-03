Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Hermesmann visits MRF-E

    NORWAY

    03.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Hermesmann, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks with a U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, at Setermoen, Norway, March 10, 2020. Maj. Gen. Hermesmann visited the rotational Marines during a trip to Norway. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:32
    This work, Maj. Gen. Hermesmann visits MRF-E, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service members
    Arctic
    United States
    meet and greet
    Norway
    exercise
    USA
    training
    Setermoen
    MRF-E
    USMCFEA
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe
    Maj. Gen. Hermesmann

