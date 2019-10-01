75th Ranger Regiment: We Own the Night

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), conduct Task Force Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, September 2018. Task Force Training hones the skills of Special Operations Forces and maintains combat readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)
