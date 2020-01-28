Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200128-A-RY767-0995

    BW, GERMANY

    01.28.2020

    Video by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Special Operations Forces Soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct close range weapons training at a shooting range near Stuttgart, Germany, January 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742629
    VIRIN: 200128-A-RY767-0995
    Filename: DOD_107723113
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200128-A-RY767-0995, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

