U.S. Special Operations Forces Soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct close range weapons training at a shooting range near Stuttgart, Germany, January 28, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 10:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|742629
|VIRIN:
|200128-A-RY767-0995
|Filename:
|DOD_107723113
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
