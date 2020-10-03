Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Basics and Virus Prevention

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Maj. Aaron Farmer, Chief of Infectious Disease at Womack Army Medical Center, explains the basics of the novel coronavirus strain COVID-19, from transmission to proximity risk assessment, as well as preventive measures to keep the virus from spreading.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 09:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742619
    VIRIN: 200311-A-DJ785-1001
    Filename: DOD_107722958
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Basics and Virus Prevention, by SGT Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

