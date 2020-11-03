Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Britteney Powers 

    Strike Fighter Squadron 106

    Low show flying and maneuvering through clouds from Strike Fighter Squadron 106's NAS Oceana TACDEMO team. Practicing for the upcoming TACDEMO tour beginning in April 2020. Schedule video to follow. Navy's finest bringing aviation class throughout the Country.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742618
    VIRIN: 200228-N-EV076-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107722912
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low Show, by Britteney Powers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F/18
    USN
    Aviation
    Navy Pilots
    TACDEMO
    Low Show
    Cloud Flying
    Airshow Practice

