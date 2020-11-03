Low show flying and maneuvering through clouds from Strike Fighter Squadron 106's NAS Oceana TACDEMO team. Practicing for the upcoming TACDEMO tour beginning in April 2020. Schedule video to follow. Navy's finest bringing aviation class throughout the Country.
|03.11.2020
|03.11.2020 10:41
|Video Productions
|742618
|200228-N-EV076-1001
|1
|DOD_107722912
|00:03:07
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|7
|3
|3
|0
