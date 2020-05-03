Capt. Uriah G. Meyer, commander and 1st Sgt. Daniel A. Lopez, from HHC, 30th Medical Brigade conducts vehicle rollover egress training on the 7th ATC, Training Support Center, Kaiserslautern HEAT simulator. Capt. Uriah G. Meyer and 1st Sgt. Daniel A. Lopez provided their Soldiers the opportunity to experience the effects of a vehicle rollover, demonstrated the procedures and effort levels required to execute vehicle egress and received reinforcement of the importance of wearing a seat belt, March 05, 2020 on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 08:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742617
|VIRIN:
|200305-A-PB921-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107722905
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HHC, 30th Medical Brigade vehicle rollover egress training, by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT