    HHC, 30th Medical Brigade vehicle rollover egress training

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.05.2020

    Video by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Capt. Uriah G. Meyer, commander and 1st Sgt. Daniel A. Lopez, from HHC, 30th Medical Brigade conducts vehicle rollover egress training on the 7th ATC, Training Support Center, Kaiserslautern HEAT simulator. Capt. Uriah G. Meyer and 1st Sgt. Daniel A. Lopez provided their Soldiers the opportunity to experience the effects of a vehicle rollover, demonstrated the procedures and effort levels required to execute vehicle egress and received reinforcement of the importance of wearing a seat belt, March 05, 2020 on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Elisabeth Paqué)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 08:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742617
    VIRIN: 200305-A-PB921-0001
    Filename: DOD_107722905
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
