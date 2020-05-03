HHC, 30th Medical Brigade vehicle rollover egress training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Uriah G. Meyer, commander and 1st Sgt. Daniel A. Lopez, from HHC, 30th Medical Brigade conducts vehicle rollover egress training on the 7th ATC, Training Support Center, Kaiserslautern HEAT simulator. Capt. Uriah G. Meyer and 1st Sgt. Daniel A. Lopez provided their Soldiers the opportunity to experience the effects of a vehicle rollover, demonstrated the procedures and effort levels required to execute vehicle egress and received reinforcement of the importance of wearing a seat belt, March 05, 2020 on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Elisabeth Paqué)