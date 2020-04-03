200304-N-JX484-1001 SKJOLD, Norway (March 3, 2020) -- U.S. Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT-1), part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, and service members from Norway and the Netherlands conduct ice dive training at a frozen lake in Skjold, Norway, during Exercise Cold Response 2020. UCT-1 is deployed to Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2020 to execute joint maritime operations with Norwegian and Dutch military divers, demonstrating and improving capabilities in diving, port damage repair, and hydrographic surveying in an extreme cold weather/ice environment. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)
This work, UCT-1 Participates in Exercise Cold Response 2020, by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
