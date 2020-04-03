UCT-1 Participates in Exercise Cold Response 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742606" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

200304-N-JX484-1001 SKJOLD, Norway (March 3, 2020) -- U.S. Sailors assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT-1), part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force (CTF) 68, and service members from Norway and the Netherlands conduct ice dive training at a frozen lake in Skjold, Norway, during Exercise Cold Response 2020. UCT-1 is deployed to Norway in support of Exercise Cold Response 2020 to execute joint maritime operations with Norwegian and Dutch military divers, demonstrating and improving capabilities in diving, port damage repair, and hydrographic surveying in an extreme cold weather/ice environment. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)