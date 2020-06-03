U.S. Soldiers attached to Task Force Raider display their proficiency in ground and air operations during exercise Cobra Gold 2020, at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Thailand. (U.S. Army video by: Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 04:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742602
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-AD012-546
|Filename:
|DOD_107722544
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, TH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Raider, by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
