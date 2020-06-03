Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Raider

    CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, THAILAND

    03.06.2020

    Video by Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers attached to Task Force Raider display their proficiency in ground and air operations during exercise Cobra Gold 2020, at Camp Bhan Dan Lan Hoi, Thailand. (U.S. Army video by: Pfc. Lawrence Broadnax)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 04:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742602
    VIRIN: 200306-A-AD012-546
    Filename: DOD_107722544
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BHAN DAN LAN HOI, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Raider, by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    3IBCT
    Task Force Raider
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Cobra Gold 20
    USINDOPACOM
    CG20
    NoneBetter
    Hanuman Guardian 20
    HG20
    Prepared & Loyal

