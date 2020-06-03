Transforming the Army's Fitness Culture

In October 2020, the Army Combat Fitness Test becomes the U.S. Army's physical test of record. The 335th Signal Command (Theater) tried out the new test last weekend at Fort Gordon. Press play to learn more.
U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Alcocer and Spc. Matt Drawdy
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 03:48
|Category:
|Video ID:
|742600
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-OQ890-530
|Filename:
|DOD_107722493
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
