Transforming the Army's Fitness Culture

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742600" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In October 2020, the Army Combat Fitness Test becomes the U.S. Army's physical test of record. The 335th Signal Command (Theater) tried out the new test last weekend at Fort Gordon. Press play to learn more.



U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Alcocer and Spc. Matt Drawdy