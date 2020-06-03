Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming the Army's Fitness Culture

    FORT GORDON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Alcocer Castillo and Spc. Matthew Drawdy

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    In October 2020, the Army Combat Fitness Test becomes the U.S. Army's physical test of record. The 335th Signal Command (Theater) tried out the new test last weekend at Fort Gordon. Press play to learn more.

    U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Alcocer and Spc. Matt Drawdy

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 03:48
