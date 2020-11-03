200311-N-AJ005-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) USS Mustin promotes regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific during Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training. BAWT improves interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise enhances the ability of the U.S. Navy and JMSDF to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 01:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742597
|VIRIN:
|200311-N-AJ005-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107722395
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Mustin: A Ready, Credible Force, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT