USS Mustin: A Ready, Credible Force

200311-N-AJ005-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) USS Mustin promotes regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific during Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training. BAWT improves interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise enhances the ability of the U.S. Navy and JMSDF to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)