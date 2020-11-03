Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin: A Ready, Credible Force

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200311-N-AJ005-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 11, 2020) USS Mustin promotes regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific during Bilateral Advanced Warfighting Training. BAWT improves interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise enhances the ability of the U.S. Navy and JMSDF to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 01:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742597
    VIRIN: 200311-N-AJ005-0001
    Filename: DOD_107722395
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin: A Ready, Credible Force, by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Mustin
    Live-Fire Exercise
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Surface Warrior
    BAWT
    Ready Credible Naval Forces

