    DEFENDER-Europe 20 - J.B. Charleston Naval Weapons Station

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 841st Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., load military vehicles onto the M/V Liberty Passion alongside civilian union workers in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20, Mar. 10, 2020. The series of activities comprising DEFENDER-Europe 20 and linked exercises will be the largest deployment of U.S.- based Army forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 20:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742591
    VIRIN: 200310-F-IG885-7001
    Filename: DOD_107722286
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 20 - J.B. Charleston Naval Weapons Station, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Combat Camera
    SDDC
    U.S. Army
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DefenderEurope
    DEFENDER-Europe 20

