DEFENDER-Europe 20 - J.B. Charleston Naval Weapons Station

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 841st Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., load military vehicles onto the M/V Liberty Passion alongside civilian union workers in support of DEFENDER-Europe 20, Mar. 10, 2020. The series of activities comprising DEFENDER-Europe 20 and linked exercises will be the largest deployment of U.S.- based Army forces to Europe for an exercise in the last 25 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)
03.10.2020
03.10.2020 20:20
B-Roll
742591
200310-F-IG885-7001
DOD_107722286
00:01:51
SC, US
