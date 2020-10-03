Tips to drive safe in the rain

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/742578" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines and sailors on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton should expect heavy rainfall over the next few days. Service members and their families should take appropriate precautions while driving during the rain or on wet roads. For information on how to prepare for inclement weather, visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Emerg…/Emergency-Planning/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)