Tips to drive safe in the rain

Marines and sailors on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton should expect heavy rainfall over the next few days. Service members and their families should take appropriate precautions while driving during the rain or on wet roads. For information on how to prepare for inclement weather, visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Emerg…/Emergency-Planning/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)
