    Tips to drive safe in the rain

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marines and sailors on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton should expect heavy rainfall over the next few days. Service members and their families should take appropriate precautions while driving during the rain or on wet roads. For information on how to prepare for inclement weather, visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Emerg…/Emergency-Planning/. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 742578
    VIRIN: 200310-M-BH464-2001
    Filename: DOD_107722196
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tips to drive safe in the rain, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    MCI-West

