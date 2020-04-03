(B-Roll) Mishap drill aboard MCBH

U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463, 3rd Marine Regiment, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 conduct a mishap drill on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 4, 2020. The joint operation was conducted in order to enhance Marines’ and sailors’ emergency response procedures and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)
