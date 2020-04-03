Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) Mishap drill aboard MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463, 3rd Marine Regiment, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 conduct a mishap drill on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 4, 2020. The joint operation was conducted in order to enhance Marines’ and sailors’ emergency response procedures and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742573
    VIRIN: 200304-M-LK264-0002
    Filename: DOD_107722069
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Safety
    CH-53E
    3/3
    HMH-463
    Readiness
    Training
    MH-60R
    MCBH
    3rd Radio Battalion
    Mishap Drill
    HSM-37

