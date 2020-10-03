The Department of the Navy has released guidance for service members and their families to avoid contracting the coronavirus, or COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Taryn Escott)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|742570
|VIRIN:
|200310-M-ZY556-074
|Filename:
|DOD_107722035
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: COVID-19 Update, by Cpl Taryn Escott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
