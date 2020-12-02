Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP trains with Fire Department

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron train with the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department February 12, 2020 on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The tactical air control party Airmen reached out to the firemen to learn how to repel down buildings and how to make basic pulley systems with ropes so that they can apply this knowledge out in the field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742568
    VIRIN: 200212-F-GR961-094
    Filename: DOD_107722027
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP trains with Fire Department, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    TACP
    CES
    Space
    Air Force
    Firefighters
    CE
    USSF
    Battlefield Airmen
    21st Space Wing
    Space Force

