Members from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron train with the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department February 12, 2020 on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The tactical air control party Airmen reached out to the firemen to learn how to repel down buildings and how to make basic pulley systems with ropes so that they can apply this knowledge out in the field.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742568
|VIRIN:
|200212-F-GR961-094
|Filename:
|DOD_107722027
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, TACP trains with Fire Department, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
