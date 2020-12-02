TACP trains with Fire Department

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 13th Air Support Operations Squadron train with the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron fire department February 12, 2020 on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado. The tactical air control party Airmen reached out to the firemen to learn how to repel down buildings and how to make basic pulley systems with ropes so that they can apply this knowledge out in the field.