Military Services Testify on FY21 Budget Request 

The House Armed Services Committee will hear testimony from: Bruce D. Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology; Army Brig. Gen. Walter T. Rugen, Future Vertical Lift Cross-Functional Team director; James F. Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition; Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, Marine Corps deputy commandant for aviation; Navy Rear Adm. Gregory N. Harris, chief of naval operations air warfare director; William Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; Air Force Gen. James M. Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command; and Air Force Lt. Gen. David S. Nahom, director of programs, office of the deputy chief of staff for plans and requirements. They will testify on “Department of Defense Tactical and Rotary Aircraft Acquisition and Modernization Programs in the FY21 President’s Budget Request,” March 10, 2020