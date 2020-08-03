Oklahoma Army guardsman saves woman from fire

Oklahoma Army National Guardsman Sgt. Darren Watkins, a Soldier with the 2120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, exhibited the Army Values when he selflessly saved the life of an elderly woman and her four dogs from a house fire in Wagoner County, Feb. 29.
