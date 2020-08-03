Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oklahoma Army Guardsman saves woman from fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Stoner 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oklahoma Army National Guardsman Sgt. Darren Watkins, a Soldier with the 2120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, Oklahoma Army National Guard, exhibited the Army Values when he selflessly saved the life of an elderly woman and her four dogs from a house fire in Wagoner County, Feb. 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 17:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 742560
    VIRIN: 200308-A-UA416-868
    Filename: DOD_107721946
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Army Guardsman saves woman from fire, by SGT John Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Oklahoma Army National Guard
    Oklahoma
    Oklahoma National Guard
    #CitizenSoldier
    Hometown Hero
    #CitizenSoldiers
    sherrif
    #ArmyTeam
    OK Guard
    #OKGuard
    #ArmyLife
    #SoldierStory
    Oklahoma Army guardsman saves woman from fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT