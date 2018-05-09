The unit ministry team assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment discuss their task and purpose at Fort Benning, Georgia, September 2018. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742554
|VIRIN:
|180905-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107721436
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Ministry Team, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
