    75th Ranger Regiment: Ministry Team

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2018

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    The unit ministry team assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment discuss their task and purpose at Fort Benning, Georgia, September 2018. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2018
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742554
    VIRIN: 180905-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107721436
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Ministry Team, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS

    ranger
    regiment
    chaplain
    75
    religious affairs
    75th
    rltw
    56m
    rgt

