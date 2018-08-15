U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), conduct Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 2018. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 15:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742546
|VIRIN:
|180815-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107721409
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Fast Rope Training (FRIES), by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
