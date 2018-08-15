Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Ranger Regiment: Fast Rope Training (FRIES)

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2018

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), conduct Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System training at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, July 2018. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2018
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742546
    VIRIN: 180815-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107721409
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Fast Rope Training (FRIES), by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fast rope
    ranger
    regiment
    fries
    75
    soar
    160th
    47
    75th
    rltw
    uh47
    rgt

