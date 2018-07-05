Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) 2018

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2018

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Special Operations Forces service members conduct a capabilities exercise at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Tampa, Florida, May 2018. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2018
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 742542
    VIRIN: 180611-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107721344
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) 2018, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

