U.S. Special Operations Forces service members conduct a capabilities exercise at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Tampa, Florida, May 2018. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|742542
|VIRIN:
|180611-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107721344
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) 2018, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT