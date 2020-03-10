Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame Ceremony

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    U.S. Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame Ceremony
    March 10, 2020.

    Executive Operations Center, Headquarters U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal

    Introduction Interview and hosted by Gen. Gus Perna Commanding General U.S. Army Materiel Command

    Inductees: Gen. Ann Dunwoody, Gen. Dennis Via, Command Sergeant Maj. Jeffrey Mellinger, Ms. Kathryn Condon, Mr. Vincent Faggioli.

    The Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame was established in 2012 by Gen. Ann Dunwoody to honor and preserve the memory of former members of the AMC family for their exceptional leadership, service, dedication, and contributions to the mission of AMC and the United States Army.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 742540
    VIRIN: 200310-A-NF979-739
    Filename: DOD_107721262
    Length: 00:15:30
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame Ceremony, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Hall of Fame

