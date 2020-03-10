U.S. Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame Ceremony
March 10, 2020.
Executive Operations Center, Headquarters U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal
Introduction Interview and hosted by Gen. Gus Perna Commanding General U.S. Army Materiel Command
Inductees: Gen. Ann Dunwoody, Gen. Dennis Via, Command Sergeant Maj. Jeffrey Mellinger, Ms. Kathryn Condon, Mr. Vincent Faggioli.
The Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame was established in 2012 by Gen. Ann Dunwoody to honor and preserve the memory of former members of the AMC family for their exceptional leadership, service, dedication, and contributions to the mission of AMC and the United States Army.
