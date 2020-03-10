video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame Ceremony

March 10, 2020.



Executive Operations Center, Headquarters U.S. Army Materiel Command, Redstone Arsenal



Introduction Interview and hosted by Gen. Gus Perna Commanding General U.S. Army Materiel Command



Inductees: Gen. Ann Dunwoody, Gen. Dennis Via, Command Sergeant Maj. Jeffrey Mellinger, Ms. Kathryn Condon, Mr. Vincent Faggioli.



The Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame was established in 2012 by Gen. Ann Dunwoody to honor and preserve the memory of former members of the AMC family for their exceptional leadership, service, dedication, and contributions to the mission of AMC and the United States Army.